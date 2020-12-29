Jessica Simpson's kitchen at $11.5million home is a work of art – photos The Dukes of Hazzard star has the most incredible house

Jessica Simpson lives in an $11.5million home in Los Angeles with her husband and ex-NFL player Eric Johnson and their three children Maxwell, eight, Ace, seven, and Birdie, one, and the star recently shared a rare glimpse inside their stunning kitchen.

She took to Instagram with the photo as she and her children enjoyed baking during the festive period. She captioned it: "Christmas weekend cookie baking."

The room is designed with white walls and off-white cupboards, and a combination of brown and grey marble worktops.

It's fitted with a large island and a farmhouse sink in the middle of the room, while appliances include a state-of-the-art stainless steel Wolf oven, three juicers and an electric whisk. Jessica and her family also have two large chalk blackboards mounted upon one wall, where they showcase a selection of copper pans.

Fans were previously offered a look at the space back in May, when Jessica shared another image of herself and her daughter baking. It showed that it has high ceilings with a jewelled chandelier for lighting, large French double doors opening out onto the backyard and tiled flooring. As well as a sink within the central island, there is an additional one positioned beneath a window at the side of the room.

In total, Jessica's home features six bedrooms, a swimming pool and a home theatre, and is positioned on two acres of land. According to Today, Jessica also had a home recording studio built in 2015, which she previously said she was sure her "kids will completely take over".

The property was previously owned by Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne, who bought it in 2007 for $12.4million. It's located in the much sought-after Hidden Hills community, where Jessica and her family count Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Kylie Jenner and Drake among their neighbours.

