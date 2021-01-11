Jessica Simpson's family garden looks like an adventure park – see inside The Dukes of Hazard's star and Eric Johnson live in Los Angeles with their three children

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson have been keeping fans updated on their time together during the pandemic, and are finding lots of creative ways to entertain their young children.

What's more, Eric shared a fun video on Instagram over the weekend sharing a glimpse inside their huge garden – and it's more than impressive.

In the footage, the couple's young son Ace was seen driving a toy car around an obstacle course on the basketball pitch, which had everything from giant teddy bears to a tent.

VIDEO: Inside Jessica Simpson's incredible family garden

The footage gave fans a look inside the family's huge garden too, which also featured a trampoline and seating area, as well as acres of land for the kids to run around in.

Many followers were quick to comment on the video, with one writing: "That looks so much fun," while another wrote: "I need a getaway to your place, it looks so fun!" A third added: "This looks such a fun activity."

Jessica Simpson's three children inside the garden

In total, Jessica's family home features six bedrooms, a swimming pool and a home theatre, and is positioned on two acres of land.

According to Today, Jessica also had a home recording studio built in 2015, which she previously said she was sure her "kids will completely take over".

The property was previously owned by Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne, who bought it in 2007 for £11.2million. It's located in the much sought-after Hidden Hills community, where Jessica and her family count Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Drake among their neighbours.

The Hollywood actress and husband Eric Johnson

Jessica and Eric are proud parents to Maxwell, Ace and Birdie, and tied the knot in 2014, four years after they got engaged.

The happy couple got married at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, in front of their famous friends including Jessica Alba and Cash Warren.

The actress previously opened up about her marriage with Eric in an interview on the Today show. "I just think we're a little bit more addicted to each other," she told host Matt Lauer.

Jessica with her two oldest children Maxwell and Ace

"I just think there is a level of love that has reached the highest of high."

Jessica added: "Eric and I have both been married before, so we took our time finding the right person. When we found each other, we knew it had to be forever."

