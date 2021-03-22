Inside Charlotte Hawkins' luxe home with husband Mark and daughter Ella Rose

Good Morning Britain and Celebrity Catchphrase star Charlotte Hawkins lives in Surrey with her husband Mark Herbert and their six-year-old daughter Ella Rose.

The newsreader tends to keep her home life as private as possible, but from the cosy living room to the spacious garden, she has unveiled a handful of areas inside the property since the pandemic began. Take a look.

Charlotte Hawkins' living room

Charlotte's living room is designed with wooden floors and cream walls, and furniture includes a large purple Chesterfield sofa, with matching cushions embroidered with gold bumblebees, and a cream sideboard where Charlotte displays a selection of framed photographs, a lamp with a glass base and a cream shade, and a metallic bronze rabbit ornament.

There is also a standing plant, as well as a coordinating purple rug seen in the corner of Charlotte's image.

Charlotte inadvertently revealed the other side of the living room in an image of her daughter Ella Rose as a toddler on her rocking horse. It showed a wooden TV unit with a flatscreen television on top, floor-length cream curtains, a wicker basket and a selection of toys in one corner. Large glass patio doors lead out to the garden.

There is an additional purple leather sofa in the living room, dressed with a combination of white and lilac patterned cushions, including two printed with an image of a pink flamingo.

Charlotte Hawkins' garden

Charlotte previously posed for a photo in the garden as she showed off her Royal Ascot outfits. The snap showed a small bricked-in alcove containing stacked logs, with a string of star-shaped lights hung along the top, next to a birdhouse. A mini birdbath, a statue of a Labrador dog and a large flower bed with rockery and purple plants are seen at either side.

The logs stored inside of the alcove suggest that Charlotte and Mark may have an open log fireplace inside of their home.

