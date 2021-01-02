Catherine Zeta-Jones shares gorgeous photo in never-ending garden The A-lister took to Instagram

Catherine Zeta-Jones has shared a peek into the incredible, sprawling garden of her New York home.

Taking to Instagram to mark the start of a brand new year, the Oscar-winning actress could be seen lounging in a gorgeous patio in her outdoor space.

Lying across a plush white outdoor sofa plumped with gingham cushions, the famous mum was decked out in a chic patterned skirt and matching heels which she paired with a black top.

Behind Catherine, the enormous, luscious green grounds of her home could be seen.

"Taking a moment to thank you all for your amazing support of my @casazetajones launches this year. I love you all and am so excited for what else is to come for Casa Zeta!! And to my Casa team. I couldn’t do it without all of you!" the 51-year-old wrote.

The Chicago actress lives in Westchester County, New York, in a £3.64million ($4.5million) property she bought with Michael Douglas in 2019.

The couple made the decision to downsize from their former £16million mansion nearby, but their new home still has lots to offer Catherine, Michael, and their children, Dylan and Carys. The 1930s Georgian-style mansion sits on a private 12-acre estate and has been described as "arguably the best large track of riverfront property available in Westchester". Since moving in 2019, Catherine has wasted no time in putting her own stamp on the home and occasionally shares glimpses into the property.

We're in love with the actress' bathroom, which could easily be mistaken for a luxury spa, with a marble surround bathtub, high ceilings, a fireplace and huge arched mirror on the wall, making it the perfect spot to unwind.

The garden is so beautiful!

As for the living room, it has sophisticated décor, with everything from the walls to the sofas and curtains selected in tonal cream shades. A fireplace is positioned in between two windows at the end of the room, with a soft cream rug and faux fur throw helping to create a cosy atmosphere.

But nothing compares to the Douglas' sprawling garden, which even boasts its own bridge and tunnel.

The garden – which boasts views of the Hudson River – also attracts deer, and features its own rose garden, not to mention a beautiful outdoor summer house.

