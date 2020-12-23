Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas celebrate exciting baby news There's another baby in the house!

Catherine Zeta-Jones and her husband Michael Douglas are in a celebratory mood after his son Cameron announced the birth of his second child on Tuesday.

Reposting a beautiful family photo of Cameron, his wife Viviane Thibes – who was cradling their newborn son Ryder – and their three-year-old daughter Lua, Catherine shared her excitement over the new addition to the family.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones looks age-defying in sweet new photo with Michael Douglas

"And a new Douglas is born!!!!! Welcome to the world Ryder T Douglas," she captioned the image on her Instagram Story.



Loading the player...

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Micahel Douglas share rare footage of their life together

The Oscar-winning actress and Michael – who is now a grandfather of two – also shared some hilarious comments under Cameron's post of the same image.

Pointing out how unamused little Lua appears in the family photo over her little brother's arrival, Catherine wrote: "Lua's Face! Like......'whatever.......' Hilarious! Congrats!!"

Michael added: "So happy for Vivian and you. Don’t think Lua is sure about this yet! What a holiday present."

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones is identical to her mum in stunning throwback wedding photo

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas unite with all their children for special day

Cameron Douglas is now a proud father of two

Sadly, Cameron could not share this happy milestone with his grandfather Kirk Douglas, who passed away at the age of 103 in February.

Cameron is 76-year-old Michael's only child with his first wife Diandra Luker; the former couple were married from 1977 until 1995. He has two half-siblings – Dylan Michael, 20, and Carys Zeta, 17, from Michael's marriage to Catherine.

Cameron was previously sentenced to five years in prison for drug-related offences in 2010, but his term was extended further after he admitted to smuggling drugs into jail. He was placed in solitary confinement from 2012 until 2014 and was released to a halfway house in August 2016. The actor and Viviane were first pictured together in 2016.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.