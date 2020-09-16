Catherine Zeta-Jones's New York living room is fit for a queen – take a look inside The Chicago actress lives in Irvington, New York, with Michael Douglas and their children

Catherine Zeta-Jones has given an incredible glimpse inside one of her many living rooms at her New York mansion – and it's fit for a queen!

The Chicago actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of the regal room, panning the camera around to show red plush armchairs and a gold coffee table decorated with a vase of fresh flowers.

The room also had candlesticks and a bay window, overlooking the family's spacious garden.

The Darling Buds of May star lives in a Georgian mansion in Irvington, just 25 miles outside of Manhattan, with Michael Douglas and their two teenage children, Dylan, 19, and Carys, 17.

VIDEO: Inside Catherine Zeta-Jones' regal living room

The beautiful property also features a swimming pool, a fitness room, a wood-panelled library, and a games room, where the celebrity couple have been spending a lot of time playing pool over the past few months.

Each room in the house is filled with artwork, and Catherine is very protective of it! Recently, the Hollywood star was filming Carys doing a handstand but gasped from behind the camera when the teenager accidentally knocked a large painting, resulting in it nearly falling off the wall.

Catherine Zeta-Jones inside one of the many rooms in her New York mansion

The star posted the footage on Instagram, alongside the caption: "When you are more concerned about your painting than your daughter's foot. You need to get a life."

In July, Catherine revealed what her family had been up to during lockdown in a Q&A on social media.

Catherine inside one of her opulent bathrooms

She said: "Playing cards, playing Monopoly, having three meals a day, we haven't killed each other, we've respected each other's space."

The family has a growing property portfolio, and have an apartment overlooking Central Park on New York's Central Park West, as well as a large family home in Catherine's hometown of Swansea, Wales.

Michael Douglas inside the family's beautiful garden

As well as investing in property, Catherine is also interested in interior design and even has her own homeware range, Casa Zeta-Jones, which she launched in 2017.

The brand includes everything from bedding to bath towels and rugs, all with a nod to Catherine's timeless style.

