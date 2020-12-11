Stacey Solomon's home hack for old perfume bottles is genius

Loose Women presenter Stacey Solomon has shared many oh-so clever DIY projects on her Instagram channel, to her 3.9million followers, but this time she has seriously impressed us with her clever use for old perfume bottles.

SEE: Stacey Solomon's living room has a mind-boggling illusion

Stacey took to her Instagram Stories to show her old Jo Malone perfume bottle being upcycled in seconds, transforming it into a reed diffuser.

She filmed herself adding diffuser oil and then adding reeds to the bottle to instantly transform it into a luxury diffuser. It's a handy hack that we think a lot of people would like to replicate.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon shows fans how to reuse old perfume bottles

The star explained the process to followers and added: "So easy but I love them."

Stacey recently demonstrated another thrifty hack when she made a spectacular Christmas centrepiece out of a children's hula hoop.

SEE: Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's insanely organised family home

MORE: Stacey Solomon forced to defend herself over handmade present jibe

Stacey Solomon revealed her amazing Christmas doorscape

The star's family home in Essex, which she shares with Joe Swash and her children Leighton, Zachary and Rex, is all ready for Christmas. They have a picture-perfect Christmas tree inside and a very impressive festive doorstep display.

GALLERY: Inside the homes of the Loose Women hosts

In an Instagram snap, the family posed outside of their Essex house and they were surrounded by an archway of artificial Christmas trees, twigs, branches, giant reindeer ornaments and varying sizes of white and silver baubles.

Stacey had Christmas bedding on in November

Stacey posted a Christmas countdown pegboard, as she marks the number of days until Christmas. But this wasn't the first sign that Stacey has a fondness for this time of year – her excitement was clear when she decided to switch to Christmas bedding in November!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.