Kate Hudson's spectacular staircase inside LA mansion is divine She moved into her childhood home

Kate Hudson has got a beautiful home and even her staircase is magnificent!

The star, 41, shared a snapshot inside her LA mansion, in which she looked radiant, but her lavish - still festively decorated - stairs almost stole the show!

Her staircase was painted all white and had a green garland wrapped around the banister. It all matched perfectly with her chic, white surroundings.

WATCH: Kate Hudson's family share glimpse inside fun festive celebrations

Kate shared the image to promote a project she’s been working on with musician, Sia.

"Started the year off with a little press (at home) for upcoming musical I did with @siamusic. This film is so special to us, an original piece of art by a visual master. Love you @siamusic. Can't wait for everyone to see it."

She also thanks Prada for her vintage-inspired gown.

Kate and her staircase were perfectly matched

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kate has been home more than usual and so fans have seen numerous views inside the home she shares with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, and her three children.

The Fabletics founder clearly has a funky design aesthetic and flowers play a large role inside her family home.

The house has sentimental value to Kate since she grew up in it with her mum, Goldie Hawn, and Kurt Russell.

Kate's decor is vintage-inspired

The couple bought the plush Pacific Palisades house in the 1970s but sold it just over a decade later. They now have another beautiful home nearby.

Kate bought the home back in 2005 and then also purchased the property next door in 2011, to make an enormous, luxury estate.

The mum-of-three has previously spoken about how much she loves living just down the road from Goldie admitting to People magazine: "She’s down the street. We’re literally neighbours."

She then added: "Not to mention I want to buy the property next door to them, which is another thing I need to discuss with my therapist."

