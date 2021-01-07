Geri Horner's home is basically a zoo – see her tour The former Spice Girls star owns a whole host of animals

Geri Horner (nee Geri Halliwell) owns two homes: a country estate near Banbury and a second home in Hertfordshire, and the former could genuinely pass for a zoo.

The former Spice Girls star has shared more of the property than ever before since the coronavirus pandemic began and the family have been spending more time at home, and that includes a look inside their very own private farm.

WATCH: Geri Horner shows off incredible private farm

Geri, her husband Christian, and their three children Olivia, Bluebell and Montague care for everything from chickens and donkeys to horses and goats at their property.

Geri Horner's cat

Last week, Geri took to Instagram with a collection of photos and videos and captioned the carousel: "Doing the afternoon rounds! Meet Venus the cat, Zebi the rescue horse and Biscuit the goat."

Geri Horner's horse

The animals have more than enough space to enjoy, after Geri had enormous horse stables installed, as well as a large pen for the goats (and donkeys previously photographed), and huts for their chickens.

Geri Horner's chicken

Geri shared a photo of herself and her pet chicken, aptly named Ginger as a nod to her role as Ginger Spice in the hit girl band, back in the summer. It showed that the area is made from mesh with a vaulted ceiling, and includes both an open-air section, as well as a wooden home for the chickens to sleep.

Geri Horner's donkeys

Her donkeys, meanwhile, are named Betsy, Bobby and Nelly, and like her chickens, they have both an indoor and outdoor area to enjoy, while Geri keeps them safe with metal railings.

Geri Horner's indoor animal pen

Inside, Geri has laid straw and hay on the floor for comfort, which she showed off when she welcomed a new addition: baby Charlie. "Meet Charlie! Awh! 2 weeks old," she wrote.

The family have been staying at their country home since the coronavirus pandemic began.

