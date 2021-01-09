Michelle Pfeiffer pleases fans every time she gives a glimpse inside her $22million Los Angeles home – and this time her Instagram followers got to see inside her immaculately organised, colour-coordinated wardrobe.

RELATED: Rebel Wilson gives fans rare look inside stylish $3million Hollywood home

The Hairspray actress posted a photograph to her 1.9million Instagram followers, revealing the inside of her insanely organised bedroom cupboard. The snap revealed a multi-shelved unit with her knitwear neatly folded and fans were very impressed. One commented to say: "Oooo very tidy" and another agreed: "So organized!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Pfeiffer's home gym will make you want to workout

The actress could have been inspired by the organisational guru, Marie Kondo who prefers things carefully folded and placed in colour groups.

Another fan was quick to point out the muted colour palette in Michelle's closet with a cheeky comment: "50 Shades of Grey."

Michelle shared a photo of the inside of her closet

But the lack of colour in Michelle's wardrobe definitely worked in the favour of her cat, who can just about be seen blending in perfectly next to a pile of cream cardigans! Michelle captioned the image: "Where's Wlado?" referring to her feline friend taking refuge amongst the clothes.

MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer reveals her diet and exercise secrets

SEE: Michelle Pfeiffer's terrifying before-and-after photos leave fans speechless

Celebrity pal Courteney Cox was among the 28,000 people to like Michelle's funny snap and Selma Blair commented to say: "I love that Waldo sticks in its colour scheme. Thoughtful."

Michelle has also shown off the bathroom of her gorgeous home

From Michelle's other occasional Instagram posts, fans can observe that the rest of her $22million home is just as pristine.

Michelle and her husband, Big Little Lies producer, David E. Kelley, moved into this place in April last year, after having it completely revamped to suit their tastes.

Michelle shared a selfie while relaxing in her glorious garden

The home situated in the Pacific Palisades boasts six-bedrooms, a pool, gym and lush gardens.

SEE: Michelle Pfeiffer's sultry bathroom selfie is pretty incredible

Fans had a glimpse into her kitchen when she shared this post

It was described on Real Deal as having "some of the best ocean, golf course, and mountain views on the most coveted street in the Riviera".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.