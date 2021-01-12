Phoebe Dynevor's home belongs on the Bridgerton set – see inside Phoebe lives in a beautifully classic house in Hampstead

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor lives in Hampstead, north west London, after moving house in August 2020. The actress, who plays Daphne Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series, often shares glimpses of the property on social media, and from wooden panelling on the walls to antique furniture, the interior is similar to the stately homes seen in the drama. Take a look.

Phoebe Dynevor's kitchen

Phoebe recently shared a photo of herself in the kitchen, and revealed a classic cream design with plain walls and worktops, and wooden panelled cupboards. A small period painting mounted upon one wall lends a pop of colour to the space.

Phoebe Dynevor's living room

In keeping with Phoebe's kitchen, the living room follows the same muted cream colour scheme. Furniture includes a light grey sofa and three bookshelves built into one wall. Sash windows and a vintage-style mirror where Phoebe took her photo add to the retro aesthetic.

Phoebe shared another series of snaps taken inside of her living room when she joined a FaceTime call during lockdown. It showed that the sofa is dressed with patterned cushions, while an old cupboard built within one wall gives a nod to the home's heritage.

Phoebe Dynevor's bedroom

Phoebe's bedroom doesn't deviate from the period design of the home. As well as its cream colour palette and high ceilings, it has a retro mirror and patterned desk lamp.

Phoebe Dynevor's hometown

Shortly after Phoebe moved house, she shared a photo with the caption "new ends". It revealed Hampstead's favoured gastropub The Flask in the background, confirming that she had officially upped sticks from her childhood home in the north to live in the capital.

Phoebe was born and raised in Manchester by her mother Sally Dynevor, who plays the role of Sally Webster in Coronation Street.

