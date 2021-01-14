Valentine's Day is just around the corner and though our plans might look a little different this year that doesn't mean that we can't surprise our loved ones with the perfect gift. You can never go wrong with a beautiful bouquet of roses - throw in a box of chocolates and a bottle of bubbly and you've got all the essentials for a romantic night in. Whether you're a fan of the classic red rose or less conventional colours, we've rounded up the best blooms from the likes of Marks & Spencer, Appleyard Flowers and Waitrose.

Marks & Spencer

Valentine's Pink Mixed Roses, £35, Marks & Spencer

Offering free UK flower delivery, Marks & Spencer's selection of roses is both stunning and affordable. Perfect for Valentine's Day, you can also add a number of thoughtful extras to your order, including chocolates and champagne. We're in love with the brand's Valentine's Pink Mixed Roses which are available to pre-order now.

Appleyard Flowers

Letterbox 12 Red Roses, £32.99, Appleyard Flowers

Unable to spend Valentine's Day with your special one this year? Surprise your nearest and dearest with 12 velvety red roses from Appleyard Flowers. They can be delivered straight through their letterbox and will arrive in semi-bloom so you're Valentine can enjoy them for much longer.

Waitrose

Valentine's Day Rose Love Heart Bouquet, £45, Waitrose

They'll be swooning over this Rose Love Heart Bouquet from Waitrose. Make sure to include your free personalised message at checkout so your loved one knows who to thank.

eFlorist

Rainbow Roses, £29.99, eFlorist

Fans of less traditional flowers can shop this unusual bunch of rainbow roses for £29.99. Sure to score major points across the board, you can add a box of chocolates for free!

Haute Florist

Grand Roses and Prosecco, £85, Haute Florist

The pièce de résistance of romance, Haute Florists' hat boxes are a thing of beauty – and this particular box is a show-stopper. Filled with 12 delicate Naomi Red Roses, eight delicious Ferrero Rocher chocolates and a 187ml bottle of delicious Prosecco, it's sure to be love at first sight.

Bloom & Wild

The Luna & Truffles, £62, Bloom & Wild

Described as one of the UK's most-loved online florists, Bloom & Wild's romantic range features a number of rose-filled bunches. One of our favourites is the Luna which arrives with a box of Charbonnel's pink champagne truffles.

