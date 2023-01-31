18 funny Valentine's Day cards to give your other half a giggle

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you're not the mushy sort of partner – or maybe you just love to make your other half laugh more than anything, then you should opt for a funny Valentine's Day card. And who couldn't use some extra smiles on the day of lovers?

If you're nodding along then keep reading, we've rounded up the most hilarious Valentine's Day cards you can find online, from very topical cost-of-living-themed greetings to celebrity and TV show-themed cards, and even royal-themed – a cheeky Prince Harry Valentine's Day card might be the perfect one for your other half?

It's a good idea to order as early as possible since the post is a little erratic. E-card versions are also available from several retailers, including Moonpig.

Funny Prince Harry-themed Valentine's Day cards

Funny Prince Harry Spare Valentine's Day card, From £3.79, Moonpig

Funny cost of living crisis Valentine's Day Cards

Funny I'm taking you somewhere expensive Valentine's Day card, From £3.79, Moonpig

I'd turn the heating on funny Valentine's Day card, from £3.19, Scribbler

Cheeky funny Valentine's Day cards

One night stand funny Valentine's Day card, from £3.49, Moonpig

Propose funny Valentine's Day card, from £3.49, Scribbler

Sometimes I wonder funny Valentine's Day card, £3.99, Amazon

I'm only using you for Netflix, from £3.49, Scribbler

Winning funny Valentine's Day card, £3.99, Amazon

I like you more than I planned funny Valentine's Day card, from £3.79, Moonpig

Funny TV and film-themed Valentine's Day cards

Funny Wednesday Valentine's Day card, From £3.79, Moonpig

Schitts's Creek Alexis Rose funny Valentine's Day card, from £3.49, Scribbler

The Mandalorian funny Valentine's Day Card, £3.95, Etsy

Funny personalised Valentine's Day cards

Personalised Anchorman Ron Burgundy Funny Valentine's card, from £3.49, Scribbler

I'm all jaws personalised funny Valentine's Day Card, from £1.99 for an eCard, Moonpig

Funny Valentine's Day Cards for gamers

The Legend of Zelda funny Valentine's Day card, £3.95, Etsy

Funny celebrity-themed Valentine's Day cards

Tom Hardy's taken Valentine's Day card, from £1.99 for an eCard, Moonpig

Harry Styles funny Valentine's Day Card, from £3.49, Scribbler

