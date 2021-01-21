Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have moved from Ivy Cottage in Kensington Palace to Eugenie's parents house at the Royal Lodge and now into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK base, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, over the last year. Jack's parents also have a home in London, and apparently it's just as safe as the rest of the royal residences.

According to the Telegraph, Nicola and George Brooksbank live in a period conversion in Wandsworth, south London, within its very own gated community.

Similarly, Kensington Palace is of course entirely gated, with certain areas completely inaccessible to the public. There is also CCTV throughout the premises, while visitors may be subject to bag searches.

Kensington Palace

The Queen's Windsor estate where Frogmore Cottage is situated follows similarly stringent measures, with gates, security cameras and guards.

Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's home at the Royal Lodge in Windsor also has its own Police security accommodation.

The Royal Lodge

Of course, Nicola and George Brooksbank are not required to go to such measures, but it is surely comforting for Eugenie and Jack to know that they reside in a gated area, whether they intend on visiting or not.

Jack's parents, Nicola and George Brooksbank

The couple's current house at Frogmore Cottage is just minutes away from Windsor Castle, where the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are staying indefinitely amid the pandemic, as well as Eugenie's childhood home, the Royal Lodge.

It is a Grade-II listed building owned by the Queen, and became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's official residence after their 2018 wedding. Since they are now living in Santa Barbara, they allowed Eugenie and Jack use of the property to accommodate their growing family.

"Eugenie and Harry have always been close and they chat privately all the time," a friend tells HELLO!. "It was Harry who suggested she and Jack could use Frogmore Cottage because it is much bigger than their cottage at Kensington Palace. It is a case of one family member reaching out to another."

