Princess Eugenie's new UK home has a surprising connection to Prince William and Kate

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have reportedly relocated from Frogmore Cottage back to a new home at Kensington Palace with their son August – and it has a rich royal history.

The family are now dividing their time between London and Portugal, where Jack has landed a new work contract, after spending the past year living in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK marital home.

However, their new Kensington Palace home also has links to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as it is where the couple lived together prior to relocating to Windsor, and is even where the couple got engaged.

Nottingham Cottage, or Nott Cott as it is affectionately known, was home to Prince Harry from 2013, and Meghan moved into the home when the couple announced their engagement in 2017.

One of the smaller properties on the Kensington Palace estate, it has two bedrooms and reception rooms as well as a kitchen, bathroom and small garden. Harry was said to have put up a hammock in his back garden when he moved in.

Prince William and Kate briefly lived at Nottingham Cottage with Prince George

While it is most famously known as Prince Harry and Meghan's home, the Christopher Wren-designed cottage has been home to royals and non-royals long before the Sussexes, including Prince William and Kate, who lived there for a brief stint in 2013 with their newborn son Prince George, while their mansion Apartment 1A was being renovated.

Nottingham Cottage was also home to Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester, and his wife, Princess Alice. Later occupants included the Queen's private secretary Robert Fellowes and his wife Lady Jane Fellowes, Princess Diana's sister, as well as Prince Philip's private secretary Sir Miles Hunt-Davis and his wife Anita.

Nottingham Cottage is located at Kensington Palace

The cottage was originally a grace-and-favour property for the Queen and Princess Margaret's childhood governess, Marion Crawford.

Crawfie, as she was known, was given the house for life upon her retirement in 1948, but after she sold stories about the royal family to the press, Marion was dismissed. She was completely ostracised from royal circles and the Queen never spoke to her beloved former nanny again.

