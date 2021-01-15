Helena Christensen's new photo prompts unlikely fan response The A-list model took to Instagram

Helena Christensen shared two striking new photos of herself on Thursday, and you'll never guess who fans are hilariously comparing her to!

Posing up a storm in her beautiful New York home, the supermodel looked candidly at the camera, posing in a pair of denim dungarees and a multi-coloured striped knit – which fans thought looked like the jumper worn by scary doll Chucky!

Helena Christensen wows fans in red hot swimsuit during freezing swim

Some of Helena's followers made the cheeky comparison in the comment section.

Helena looked stunning in the photo

"Hi Chucky," wrote one.

"Like this Chucky doll vibe," added another, with a third exclaiming: "Chucky!"

Others were quick to ask where the famous mum's gorgeous jumper was from.

One social media user queried: "Gorgeous. Would like to know your lipstick and sweater info," while another gushed: "LOVE the sweater!"

We second that!

Taken shortly after Helena woke up, she sweetly captioned her photo: "Good morning."

The supermodel looks just like her mum

The 52-year-old is known for her head-turning looks, and earlier in January, the Danish model proved exactly where she gets them from.

Helena shared several photos of her lookalike mother Elsa on Instagram as she paid tribute to her family amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, revealing that she's the spitting image of her mum.

Elsa looked ultra-glamorous in a black dress and red lipstick as she posed with Helena's son Mingus, whom she shares with actor Norman Reedus.

Helena captioned the images: "This year.. though I’m not really into New Year’s Eve I think it’s good there’s an actual date to make us feel all the weirdness is over. Somehow."

She continued: "But this year made me grateful as well, for all the time I got to spend with my son, for how much more immersed in nature I was, for discovering how much kindness there is in people, for not feeling lonely being so much alone, for my little close group of awesome friends, for my beautiful family and mostly, for my mom who takes such amazing care of my sweet dad.

"2021 please bring health and mental wealth to us crazy people on earth. We might have been physically distanced this year but somehow we are so much closer."

