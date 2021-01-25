Kamala Harris' new home was inspired by the royal family – see inside The Vice President and Douglas Emhoff will live at the Number One Observatory Circle

Kamala Harris and her husband, attorney Douglas Emhoff will soon move into the Number One Observatory Circle in Washington as Kamala takes up her post as Vice President of the United States. The property features 33 rooms and was built by architect Leon E. Dessez who took inspiration from Queen Anne to create a similarly Victorian-style building. From lavish furniture to decadent chandeliers, the inside is also stunning. Take a look.

Number One Observatory Circle

According to Number One Observatory Circle written by Charles Denyer, the house is spread across three-storeys and cost $20,000 to build in 1893. The exterior is designed with concrete columns at either side of the porch, and green shutters at the windows. It also features a turret roof, which is a staple feature of Queen Anne-style buildings.

Kamala Harris' living rooms

Dick Cheney and his wife Lynne lived in the house from 2001 to 2009, serving under president George W. Bush. They updated the home by adding in various shades of green including bottle green wallpaper in one reception room, and olive green velvet cushions.

Another reception room follows a minimalist design with all white furniture, walls and carpets. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer plenty of natural light.

A third living space is designed with cream walls, a large bay window with draping velvet curtains and wooden flooring with a patterned rug. A grand oak piano and matching circular coffee table add to the traditional aesthetic.

Kamala Harris' dining room

The dining room is painted cobalt blue, while a large chandelier and white stone fireplace make for lavish centre pieces. There is space for eight guests at an extensive table.

Each Vice President has added their own personal touch to the property during their tenures, including an exercise room and a pool from Dan Quayle and a quarter-mile long running track from George W. Bush. Joe Biden previously dubbed Dan his favourite vice president for installing the pool because his "granddaughters love it".

