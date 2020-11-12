Mrs Hinch unveils the cleaning item you didn't know you need

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Mrs Hinch has put another must-have cleaning product on our radar – mop slippers! The 'cleanfluencer', whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, filmed her latest eBay haul on Instagram Stories and revealed a brand-new pair of slippers – with mop fibres on the bottom.

WATCH: Mrs Hinch proudly shows off her new mop slippers

She confessed: "I've got a pink pair exactly the same as these but when they are in the wash, I haven’t got any to put on."

We think these novel slippers would make a great Christmas present for any Mrs Hinch fans.

Mrs Hinch's new slippers match her muted colour scheme

She went on to say: "Love em! Under a tenner as well" – and we know Sophie can be partial to a bargain, often choosing to do her cleaning hauls in Poundland or Home Bargains.

Mrs Hinch managed to find a pair on eBay in grey and white, to be in keeping with her immaculate show-home which hardly ever has a thing out of place.

Now we know Sophie's secret to keeping her home spotless

This genius invention means that mum-of-one Sophie can keep the floors of her Essex home sparkling as she runs around after her son Ronnie.

Channel Mrs Hinch vibes and buy a similar pair from eBay:

Mop Slippers, £8.99, eBay

She knows all the best tools and equipment you need to keep a tidy home. From her beloved Shark vacuum to her space-saving storage, her followers are obsessed with everything she buys. The piano stool she purchased for her dressing table even sold out on Amazon overnight!

Sophie and Jamie's home is always immaculate

The cleaning influencer lives with her husband Jamie (Mr Hinch) and the couple got married in 2018.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.