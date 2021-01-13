24 home office must-haves that make the best working from home gifts

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The pandemic has transformed millions of us from Starbucks-toting commuters into work from home pros – dressing smart from the waist up and doing our best to Feng Shui our bedrooms into something resembling an office space.

While some have taken the change well, others are struggling. If you know a home worker - or your fave colleague - who could do with a bit of a pick-me-up, or even if you want to treat yourself, we've got you covered.

We've scoured the best online retailers for the best gifts for those working from home – whether you're after something to brighten up their desk space, a cool gadget that'll make their life easier or just something to make them smile – these are the home office must-haves they'll love.

RELATED: 47 fun things you can do to keep yourself busy at home during the winter lockdown

MORE: 10 books to transform your life in 2021: Improve your life, be happier & get motivated

Fun work from home items to make them smile

Personalised Mum’s office sign, £12.99, Etsy

This fun sign is perfect to hang on the door when those important zoom calls are in progress. Can be personalised with any name of your choice.

Sorry I was on mute sweatshirt, £27.11, Etsy

A zoom fashion essential if ever we’ve seen one! The struggle is real – so with that in mind, keep the next gift handy…

You’re on mute card, £3.87, Etsy

Everyone needs one of these on their desk to help colleagues out during those mic switched off zoom moments

World’s smallest vacuum cleaner, £13.99, Firebox

Hands up if you’re guilty of snacking at your desk and getting crumbs all over your laptop? Not a problem if you have this tiny vacuum cleaner.

Huggable hand warmer, was £9 now £4, Urban Outfitters

Pop this cute ‘lil fella in the microwave any time you get chilly hands – not only does he deliver warmth but relaxation too thanks to the natural lavender contained inside. Perfect for those stressful ‘I’m on a deadline’ moments.

Sloan the sloth back massager, was £39.99 now £31.99, Firebox

After a hard day's slog you deserve a back massage - this sweet sloth is always happy to oblige. Just drape him over your shoulders and he'll get to work.

Home office organisation products

iBed lap desk, was £29.99, now £39.99, Firebox

Anyone whose working from home setup involves the sofa or bed at times will love this all-in-one lap storage solution. There’s a slot for phone or iPad and the wooden lid is the perfect size for a laptop and a cup of tea. Meanwhile, the compartment beneath has plenty of room for all your other essentials.

Very busy indeed weekly planner, £9.95, Joules

This simple but effective weekly planner will help you get your schedule in order.

Hello Day marble notepad, £79.99, Harrods

SHOP NOW

The elegant marble base of this gorgeous note pad is hancrafted in Italy’s Carrara region. Definitley one to elevate your list writing game!

SHOP: Amazon is selling a face mask with earmuffs for winter and we need it!

GET ORGANISED: 20 genius home storage ideas to help organise your house

Coffee break gifts

Working from home snack box, £39.95, Prezzybox

A hamper filled with delicious healthy snacks – which can be personalised with a message. And the best thing is they’re all suitable for vegans.

Lavazza tiny expresso machine, £59, Lavazza

This tiny hero delivers café-standard expresso at the touch of a button. A must for anyone who missing the morning coffee run.

Winning at Life green mug, was £10 now £7.50, Oliver Bonas

A hot brew tastes better out of a motivational mug. If this isn’t the one, check out the 'You go girl' version.

Coffee warmer and mug set, £39.99, Amazon

If cold tea is the bane of your life, you can banish it forever with this handy stainless steel, spill resistant beverage warmer. Sip at your leisure, since it’ll stay warm for as long as you want it.

Work from home products for the desk

Peace Lilly Plant, £23, Bunches

Bunches have a beautiful range of house plants you can choose online and have delivered – they even offer plant prescriptions, so the gift recipient gets a gorgeous new plant every month. The Peace Lily, which arrives in a beautiful natural jute pot, is a great option. They naturally filter harmful toxins from the air and boost the humidity of a room by up to 5% - both of which help promote healthy sleep.

If you’re looking for something a big bigger, check out the strikingly Instagrammable Cheese Plant, which is said to alleviate stress and boost health. It’s part of Bunches new range of new large houseplants, just in time for House Plant Week, 11-17 Jan.

Skull desk tidy, £29.99, Prezzybox

This golden skull desk tidy adds a goth touch to any desk – it’s a real talking point!

Top tech home office must-haves

MX Anywhere 3 wireless mouse, £79.99, Logitech

This amazing Logitech wireless mouse – available in white, pink or black - is designed to track on any surface – including glass, and even your duvet! Pair it with the brand's wireless keyboard – which features SilentTouch technology (this eliminates 90% of those annoying tappy click-click noises) for the ultimate work-at-home experience.

Trust Tyro all-in-one webcam with built-in mic, £59.99, Amazon

Put an end to those awful fuzzy zoom calls where you look like an extra from the Walking Dead with this easy-to-use USB webcam with built in mic. You can clip it onto your computer or laptop or put it on the included tripod and it delivers full HD 1080p resolution, auto focus, crisp sound and automatic white balance for clear video in any light condition.

Clip on halo ring light, £9.99, Amazon

Ring lights are not just for influencers you know. Clip this onto your laptop or device before you connect to the conference call and you’ll see the difference in how you look.

Home office health essentials

Okany blue light blocking glasses three-pack, £15.99, Amazon

So many computer users swear by these glasses, which block screen glare and filter out blue light, which contributes to eye strain when staring at a computer for hours. They are also said to aid restful sleep. Says one satisfied customer: "Much to my amazement these have been such a help, I haven't had a headache in weeks. Getting three pairs of glasses is real value for my money."

Natura Bissé’s Diamond Cocoon Ultimate Shield, £91, Lookfantastic

It’s not just your eyes that are affected by blue light, your skin is at risk too. This luxe mist protects skin against the damaging effects of blue light and also guards the face against particles of indoor pollution with the added bonus of leaving skin feeling supple and moisturised and looking more luminous. Apply after moisturising and reapply as needed throughout the day.

Mood 01. Candle, £38, Sunday Luxe

Looking for the perfect candle to compliment your to-do list? We've found just the thing. This calming candle from new British brand Sunday Luxe combines scents of soft floral, musk, vanilla and amber. Made from 100% eco soy wax, this will burn for 45 hours - perfect for seeing you through lots of busy working weeks. We love.

NEW YEAR NEW YOU: Fun activewear that will actually make you want to work out in 2021

MORE: The best fitness trackers to get 2021 off to an active start - and they're celebrity approved!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.