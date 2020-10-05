The holidays are coming! The new Christmas Yankee Candle scents have been unveiled and they're truly magical

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Christmas planning doesn't truly start until Yankee Candle reveals its 2020 Christmas candle offering and now we just want to deck the halls and start watching Miracle on 34th Street underneath a fluffy duvet while wearing reindeer pyjamas. If you love the smell of freshly-baked treats, cinnamon delights, vanilla french toast, you'll be obsessed with the new Yankee Candle offering for 2020...

Which new scent will YOU choose?

Holiday Hearth

Cosy around the garland-adorned fireplace with loved ones this Christmas and fill the air with fragrances of cinnamon, clove and cedarwood.

Singing Carols

A harmonious blend of fruit, evergreen and spice notes that create an inspiring Christmas melody, with hints of mandarin and eucalyptus, fir needle and pine.

Vanilla French Toast

For a taste of something comforting on Christmas morning, Vanilla French Toast delivers a sweet treat dripping in sugary syrup, perfect for filling the home with a golden-brown toasted fragrance.

Surprise Snowfall

Add a touch of Christmas morning magic to the home with swirling snowflakes and crisp winter air, with notes of verbena, silver spruce and winter fruit.

Christmas Morning Punch

Bring a favourite festive tipple to life with notes of ruby-red pomegranate, strawberry and cranberry for a sweet and fruity fragrance the whole family can enjoy.

All the candles are available to buy now and they're priced at £23.99.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.