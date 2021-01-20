Michelle Pfeiffer shares glimpse of amazing view in jaw-dropping $22million home The Hairspray actress shared views as she celebrated Inauguration Day

Michelle Pfeiffer celebrated Inauguration Day at home like many of us however, it was the sweeping views at her $22million Los Angeles home that truly impressed.

The actress took to Instagram Stories to share her glorious garden that appears to stretch until you can no longer see the land.

The audio behind the clip is a chorus of chirping birds. The Hairspray actress captioned the short video "Happy Inauguration Day."

Michelle pleases fans every time she gives a glimpse inside her home. Recently the actress posted a photograph to her 1.9million Instagram followers, revealing the inside of her insanely organised bedroom closet.

The snap revealed a multi-shelved unit with her knitwear neatly folded and fans were very impressed. One commented to say: "Oooo very tidy", and another agreed: "So organized!"

Michelle Pfeiffer shared sweeping views as she celebrated Inauguration Day

Another fan was quick to point out the muted colour palette in Michelle's closet with a cheeky comment: "50 Shades of Grey."

But the lack of colour in Michelle's wardrobe definitely worked in the favour of her cat, who can just about be seen blending in perfectly next to a pile of cream cardigans!

Michelle captioned the image: "Where's Wlado?" referring to her feline friend taking refuge amongst the clothes.

Celebrity pal Courteney Cox was among the 28,000 people to like Michelle's funny snap and Selma Blair commented to say: "I love that Waldo sticks in its colour scheme. Thoughtful."

From Michelle's other occasional Instagram posts, fans can observe that the rest of her $22million home is just as pristine.

Michelle and her husband, Big Little Lies producer, David E. Kelley, moved into the property in April last year, after having it completely revamped to suit their tastes.

The actress has given glimpses inside her home

The home situated in the Pacific Palisades boasts six-bedrooms, a pool, gym and lush gardens.

It was described on Real Deal as having "some of the best ocean, golf course, and mountain views on the most coveted street in the Riviera".

