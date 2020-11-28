Michelle Pfeiffer's $22million mansion has the most spectacular kitchen The star lives there with her husband of 27 years David E. Kelley

Michelle Pfeiffer has a jaw-dropping celebrity home and one look at her stunning kitchen will have you itching to cook up a storm.

The Hairspray actress treated fans to a sneak peek inside her $22million Los Angeles home when she shared a post on Instagram this week - and it looks amazing.

Michelle, 62, was sitting outside her home for a socially distanced photoshoot and wore a white suit and Jimmy Choo heels.

While she looked incredibly chic, it was hard not to steal a glance inside the sliding glass doors behind her where you could see into her modern-looking kitchen.

Michelle and her husband, Big Little Lies producer, David E. Kelley, only moved into the plush pad in April this year.

The home situated in the Pacific Palisades boasts six-bedrooms, a pool, gym and lush gardens.

Michelle had a photoshoot at her home

Their home set them back a cool $22million and was completely remodeled to their taste before they moved in.

It was described on Real Deal as having "some of the best ocean, golf course, and mountain views on the most coveted street in the Riviera".

Michelle and David purchased it after selling another home in the area for $9.1 million and one in Silicon Valley for $22 million.

The couple have spent most of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic at their new home where they recently celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary.

Michelle's bathroom looks chic too

The star posted a photo snuggled up to David and captioned it: "My one and only for 27 years. Happy Anniversary to my love @davidekelleyproductions."

The lovebirds met in 1993 on a blind date, when they went bowling! Ten months later they were husband and wife.

Michelle had been in the process of adopting her daughter, Claudia, when she met David and their son, John was born nine months after they tied the knot.

