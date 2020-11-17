Michelle Pfeiffer shares makeup-free selfie inside bathroom of $22million mansion The star moved into the amazing property with her husband David E. Kelley earlier this year

Michelle Pfeiffer managed to look effortlessly chic and make-up free for a bathroom selfie she shared with fans.

The actress, 62, posted a casual photo of herself on her Instagram Stories stood in the bathroom of her $22million mansion - and the combination of the sleek decor and her Bassike outfit made for an envy-inducing snapshot.

Michelle had pulled her hair into a messy top knot and wore a striped linen shirt and matching trousers from the Australian clothing brand.

"Thank you @bassike! Love all the new pieces," she captioned the photo.

Michelle was stood in front of a beautiful marbled bath in the picture which was void of any bathroom clutter.

The Batman Returns actress, 62, and her husband, David E. Kelley, 64, moved into the plush pad in the Pacific Palisades in April, after purchasing the six-bedroom home at the beginning of the year.

Michelle's bathroom looked tranquil

They bought it after selling another home in the area for $9.1 million and one in Silicon Valley for $22 million.

Michelle and David’s home is over 10,000 square feet and the couple were able to remodel it exactly to their taste before moving in.

It was described on Real Deal as having "some of the best ocean, golf course, and mountain views on the most coveted street in the Riviera".

Michelle has shared photos relaxing by the impressive pool and working out in the decked out home-gym as well as enjoying the stunning scenery of their lush gardens.

Michelle and David recently celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary.

Michelle and David have been married 27 years

She delighted fans by sharing a rare photo with her husband. One of which was from the beginning of their relationship and another of them together now.

Michelle captioned the posts: "My one and only for 27 years. Happy Anniversary to my love @davidekelleyproductions."

