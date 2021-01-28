Macy's HUGE home sale is on – shop the best deals and discounts now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you're like us, spending so much time at home indoors is making you want to make your living space as comfortable, tidy and chic as possible. And Macy's is coming to the rescue with The Big Home sale, which sees some of the biggest discounts of the year on everything you'll need to make your house or apartment a true oasis.

In the Macy's home sale, you'll find great deals like:

And don't miss the additional special deals on over 60,000 items

But shop fast - many sale items will only be at a discount for a short time!

Speaking of lightning deals, don't forget to take advantage of Macy's ONE DAY SALE with discounts of up to 80% on not just homeware, but across every department! Prices will be slashed THIS WEEKEND ONLY through Sunday, February 7.

Shop the best Macys homeware deals

Cuisinart 10-Pc Ceramic-Coated Knife Set, was $40 Now $14.99, Macy's

Ella Jayne Gel Filled Side/Back Sleeper Pillow, set of 2, was $136 Now $26.99, Macy's

Royal Luxe Lightweight Comforter, twin, full/queen or king, 12 colours, was $110 Now $19.99, Macy's

Gibson Palmer 8 Piece Cookware Set was $114.99 Now $33.99, Macy's

Reversible Anti-Anxiety Weighted Blanket was $190 Now $37.99, Macy's

LINSAY 10.1" 2GB RAM Tablet 32GB Android 10, was $299.99 Now $89.99, Macy's

Charter Club Bath Towel, in 20+ colours, was $30 Now $10.50, Macy's

Shark LZ602 Vacuum, was $466.99 Now $269.99, Macy's





International Silver 67-Pc. Carleigh Flatware & Hostess Set Service for 12, was $100 Now $59.99, Macy's

Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer, was $174.99 Now $89.99, Macy's

Fairfield Square 1000 Thread Count 6-Pc Sheet Set, was $200 Now $69.99, Macy's

Godinger 16 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4, was $100 Now $34.99, Macy's

KM Home Pesaro Manor 7'9" x 11' Area Rug, more colours available, was $1,295 Now $323.75, Macy's

Deflecto Organizer, was $130 Now $38.99, Macy's

Noritake Colorwave Mug, was $20 Now $9.99, Macy's

Le Creuset 9.75" Deep Round Grill, was $249.99 Now $99.99, Macy's

Beautyrest 12" Medium Firm Mattress Set - Queen, was $1,199 Now $349, Macy's

Samsonite 2-Pc Luggage Set was $820 Now $199.99, Macy's

