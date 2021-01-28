﻿
macys home sale best deals 2021 3

Macy's HUGE home sale is on – shop the best deals and discounts now

Get up to 80% off on everything you need for your home

Karen Silas

If you're like us, spending so much time at home indoors is making you want to make your living space as comfortable, tidy and chic as possible. And Macy's is coming to the rescue with The Big Home sale, which sees some of the biggest discounts of the year on everything you'll need to make your house or apartment a true oasis.

In the Macy's home sale, you'll find great deals like:

And don't miss the additional special deals on over 60,000 items – yes, 60,000! – with an additional 20% off if you use the offer code: HOME.

But shop fast - many sale items will only be at a discount for a short time!

Speaking of lightning deals, don't forget to take advantage of Macy's ONE DAY SALE with discounts of up to 80%  on not just homeware, but across every department! Prices will be slashed THIS WEEKEND ONLY through Sunday, February 7.

Shop the best Macys homeware deals

macys home sale knife set

Cuisinart 10-Pc Ceramic-Coated Knife Set, was $40 Now $14.99, Macy's

SHOP NOW

macys home sale best deals pillows

Ella Jayne Gel Filled Side/Back Sleeper Pillow, set of 2, was $136 Now $26.99, Macy's

SHOP NOW

macys homeware bedding

Royal Luxe Lightweight Comforter, twin, full/queen or king, 12 colours, was $110 Now $19.99, Macy's

SHOP NOW

macys home sale cookware

Gibson Palmer 8 Piece Cookware Set was $114.99 Now $33.99, Macy's

Get an extra 20% off with code: HOME

SHOP NOW

macys home sale weighted blanket

Reversible Anti-Anxiety Weighted Blanket was $190 Now $37.99, Macy's

SHOP NOW

macys home sale electronics

LINSAY 10.1" 2GB RAM Tablet 32GB Android 10, was $299.99 Now $89.99, Macy's

SHOP NOW

macys home sale best deals towels

Charter Club Bath Towel, in 20+ colours, was $30 Now $10.50, Macy's

Get an extra 20% off with code: HOME

SHOP NOW

macys home sale best deals shark vacuum

Shark LZ602 Vacuum, was $466.99 Now $269.99, Macy's

SHOP NOW


 

macys home sale silverware set

International Silver 67-Pc. Carleigh Flatware & Hostess Set Service for 12, was $100 Now $59.99, Macy's

Get an EXTRA 20% OFF with code: HOME (With offer $47.99)

SHOP NOW

 

macys home sale best deals air fryer

Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer, was $174.99 Now $89.99, Macy's

SHOP NOW

macys home sale best deals sheets

Fairfield Square 1000 Thread Count 6-Pc Sheet Set, was $200 Now $69.99, Macy's

SHOP NOW

macys home sale dinnerware set

Godinger 16 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4, was $100 Now $34.99, Macy's

Get an EXTRA 20% OFF with code: HOME (With offer $27.99)

SHOP NOW

 

macys home sale rugs best deals discount

KM Home Pesaro Manor 7'9" x 11' Area Rug, more colours available, was $1,295 Now $323.75, Macy's

Get an EXTRA 10% OFF with code: HOME (With offer $291.38)

SHOP NOW

 

macys home sale best deals organisers

 

Deflecto Organizer, was $130 Now $38.99, Macy's

Get an extra 20% off with code: HOME

SHOP NOW

macys homeware sale noritake mugs

Noritake Colorwave Mug, was $20 Now $9.99, Macy's

SHOP NOW

macys home sale best deals le creuset

Le Creuset 9.75" Deep Round Grill, was $249.99 Now $99.99, Macy's

SHOP NOW

macys home sale best deals mattress

Beautyrest 12" Medium Firm Mattress Set - Queen, was $1,199 Now $349, Macy's

SHOP NOW

 

macys home sale best deals luggage

Samsonite 2-Pc Luggage Set was $820 Now $199.99, Macy's

SHOP NOW

