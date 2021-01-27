We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Sarah Jessica Parker might live in a townhouse worth $15million in New York, but her fictional character Carrie Bradshaw also had a gorgeous home. Her original apartment was the set for some of Sex and the City's most iconic scenes, and with us all spending more time than ever indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic, we've decided to round up the very best interiors buys to recreate it as our own.

SEE: Sarah Jessica Parker has the most incredible NYC house - see inside

Loading the player...

WATCH: The amazing Sex and the City reboot trailer

Carrie Bradshaw's living room

From Carrie's rug to her coffee table and her desk, Dunelm has everything you need.

MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker offers rare tour inside family home

RELATED: The view from Sarah Jessica Parker's home will blow your mind

This printed rug is the perfect retro centrepiece for a muted communal area.

Rug, £65,

Invest in a circular wooden coffee table to place on top of the rug.

Coffee table set, £129,

Carrie's desk is a must-have, and this wooden design is ideal for slotting beneath a window ledge.

Desk, £105,

With a desk comes a need for all the books we'll be reading in our bid to become Carrie, and this gorgeous oak bookcase is the perfect storage solution.

Bookcase, £120,

From its wooden base to reclined position and upholstered seat, this chair is a deadringer for Carrie's. Position next to your coffee table for the complete look.

Chair, £249,

Carrie Bradshaw's bedroom

Prints are vital to replicating Carrie's bedroom, and this perfume design comes with the same white frame. Mount yours above the bed frame upon the wall, in between a lamp and more book shelves.

Print, £8,

Finish off your bedroom with this vintage white bedside lamp, built with a stick base just like Carrie's.

Lamp, £19,

Last but not least, dress your bed in pale blue linen like Carrie. Just trade out the blue pillowcases for white ones and add a white sheet.

Bedding, £36,

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.