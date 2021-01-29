Stacey Solomon cleans up her sandpit bathroom – and the video is so satisfying

Rachel Avery
Stacey Solomon home: Loose Women star Stacey shocked fans when she created a beach in her bathroom with real sand – but how exactly did she clean it up?
Loose Women presenter Stacey Solomon shocked fans on Wednesday when she revealed that she had turned her bathroom into a beach after ordering too much sand – but everyone was fixated on how the star would clear up the mess. Now she has filmed exactly how she has removed every grain of sand from her bathroom – and the process is mesmerising.
As soon as mum-of-three Stacey revealed her impromptu bathroom beach she was showered with praise for being "the best mum ever," but others were very concerned about the mess.
One follower wrote: "Looking forward to seeing the tap to tidy on this," along with a laughing emoji. Another pleaded: "Please do a montage of you cleaning this up." And the star obliged with an amazing series of videos showing the step-by-step process of how she tackled the mountain of sand in her bathroom.
Stacey surprised everyone with a temporary beach in her bathroom
It is unbelievably satisfying to watch the presenter sweep, vacuum and wipe her way to normal bathroom life.
When the star originally announced her fun evening for the children, she made a not-so-subtle dig at influencers who have been travelling abroad during the pandemic. She wrote: "Beach Life - in the bathroom. When your sandpit sand order isn't what you expected and you don't have any essential work in Dubai."
We must say this one of Stacey's most impressive clean-up videos – and now we are even more excited for her book launch in March where we can learn the tricks of the trade for ourselves.
