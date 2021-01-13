We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Stacey Solomon is proof that being kind to naysayers is the best response to take – even if they are criticising your family set up.

The Loose Women star responded with nothing but kindness when she received a message on Instagram from someone who appeared to judge her for having three children with three different men.

Posting on her Stories, Stacey shared the message from the unknown keyboard warrior, which read: "It must be very sad having three different dads for your boys. Always apart. Oh well I suppose you are happy about it."

WATCH: Stacey Solomon reveals hidden family struggle

Speaking to the camera, Stacey replied: "It's far too early for that kind of judgement. Of course I'm happy about it, they're the best thing that's ever happened to me, no matter how they happened to me."

Stacey also captioned the comment, writing: "Never let anyone make you feel like you're not good enough just because things just happened to work out differently from 'the norm'.

"Keep doing you the best way you know how. Unconditional love from anywhere in different shapes and sizes is all they'll need."

Stacey had the best response to one troll

Stacey is the proud mum of sons Zachary, 12, Leighton, eight, and Rex, one. She welcomed her firstborn when she was 17 with her childhood sweetheart Dean Cox. Four years later, Stacey welcomed Leighton with her ex-fiancé Aaron Barnham, and in May 2019, she and her fiancé Joe Swash welcomed Rex.

The TV star – who is releasing her debut cleaning book, Tap to Tidy, in March – has previously spoken about her "alternative family".

Stacey is happy with her family set up

"I used to really beat myself up about not being able to offer them a 'normal', 'perfect' family all under one roof," she previously wrote on Instagram. "Until I realised how normal, and perfect our family is for us. Seeing the way they are together reminds me that it’s all ok.

"Families come in all shapes and sizes and what’s important is that the love is there no matter where it comes from. We are not a 'broken family' in any way, shape or form. We are an extended family. And everyone loves an extension."

