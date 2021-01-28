5 of Stacey Solomon’s best DIY projects that will blow your mind

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Loose Women presenter Stacey Solomon may be busy working and raising a family, but she also finds time to be a crafting queen!

REVEALED: Stacey Solomon hailed 'best mum ever' after shocking home transformation

After being glued to her stories for some time now, we’ve rounded up the very best of Stacey’s DIY tutorials undertaken at her Essex home with Joe Swash to help you feel inspired. From what you can do with a children’s hula hoop to the pampas grass project you would have never even thought of, watch the video to find out more…

1. Pampas grass mirror

The pampas grass trend is a big hit with celebrities - with everyone from Rochelle Humes to Mrs Hinch embracing dried blooms right now - but not everyone is as creative as this mum-of-three. Instead of just displaying the grass in a vase, the presenter got to work affixing the stems around a mirror - and the results are truly spectacular!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon's best DIY home makes revealed

2. Autumn lanterns

Simple and yet oh-so effective - you select your favourite faux blooms, along with battery operated fairy lights and arrange them inside your lanterns just like Stacey. Voilà!

SEE: Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's insanely organised family home

MORE: Stacey Solomon shares secret meaning behind extravagant engagement ring

A crafting essential that Stacey always uses is her glue gun. Get yours:

Mini hot glue gun, £14.99, Amazon

3. Nautical vase

Stacey’s glue gun is never too far away and this time she used it to affix some rope to a plain vase. That, along with a simple shell, makes for a super-chic home accessory - ideal for a bathroom or hallway.

4. Bird feeder

This at-home project requires a little more skill (dust off your drill) - but we think the effort will be worth it when you make your very own bird feeder from old jars and a chopping board. Genius!

Stacey lives with her fiancé Joe Swash and her children

5. Table centrepiece

The former X-factor star manages to use an old hula hoop, masking table and some faux foliage to create the most spellbinding table centrepiece. Although this is a Christmas version, we think it would elevate the table any time of the year.

Feeling inspired? Stacey's Tap to Tidy book is out in March - and its filled with more crafting projects and home organisation tips:

Tap to Tidy by Stacey Solomon, £12.99, Amazon

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.