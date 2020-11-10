Geri Horner shares video of intimidating home décor The former Spice Girls star lives with her husband and their children

Geri Horner has unveiled an incredible piece of artwork at her family home.

The former Spice Girls star took to Instagram with a video filmed inside the property, and inadvertently revealed an enormous painting of an intimidating lion hanging on the wall behind her.

As she discussed her role as Queen Elizabeth I in new YouTube series Rainbow Woman, Geri captioned the clip, "I'll be going live on Instagram at 12:30pm – looking forward to chatting with you #RainbowWoman."

Geri owns two homes with her husband Christian Horner: a country estate near Banbury and a second home in Hertfordshire. It's not clear which home her latest clip was filmed in, but it makes sense that she would have wildlife artwork at her country home in Banbury, where she also has her own private farm. The family also previously isolated at said home during the initial lockdown period, and so it's likely that they have opted to do so again.

Geri Horner's kitchen

The property echoes its heritage as a farmhouse, with a traditional kitchen complete with AGA oven, grand high ceilings and exposed brick fireplaces in various rooms.

Geri Horner's garden

It's the outdoor grounds of the home that are the most impressive, though. Geri and the family have their own fruit and vegetable patches, which she previously revealed as she picked raspberries with her daughter Monty, as well as an enormous greenhouse.

As for their farm, Geri cares for everything from horses and donkeys and goats to chickens. They each have separate pens and indoor stables.

The view from Geri's home

Geri shared a photo of the incredible views across the countryside in October, as she wished her stepdaughter Olivia a happy birthday. "Happy birthday! Olivia – Livvy, we love you," she captioned the image.

Geri has two children: Bluebell and Monty, while Olivia is Geri's husband Christian's daughter from his previous relationship.

