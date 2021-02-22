Gemma Atkinson shows off gorgeous new living room as she makes surprising confession Gemma and fiancé Gorka recently moved into their new home

Gemma Atkinson has 35 very hard days ahead of her, as she has admitted that she has given up pizza for lent.

MORE: Strictly's Gemma Atkinson & Gorka Marquez's new home is a modern masterpiece

The Emmerdale actress made the revelation on Sunday, as she shared an adorable photo of fiancé Gorka Marquez and their daughter Mia tucking into a delicious pizza.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gorka dances flamenco with daughter Mia

"I'm off pizza for lent but papa and Mia are going in strong," she captioned the shot, which saw the pair eating the treat in the living room of their new Manchester home.

Whilst Mia was sat in a mini sofa chair, the Strictly pro could be seen next to her sitting on the floor, in front of a large box of pizza that had been ordered in. Yum.

RELATED: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's fans spot same thing in engagement video

READ: Gemma Atkinson reveals adorable engagement surprise from daughter Mia

Behind father-and-daughter, two gorgeous mustard armchairs can be seen, accessorised with dark green cushions, with a tall golden side table between them.

Gemma gave fans a sneak peek inside their living room

To the side, Gemma and Gorka have opted for a large vase full of what looks like red pampas, which gives the room an edgy touch.

Other gorgeous pieces of furniture in the family's large room include a dark blue corner sofa, a large grey rug and two round nesting white marble coffee tables.

The Marquez-Atkison family moved into their new home last year, after revealing in February that they were building their "dream home".

The actress and her daughter posed in their new sofa back in December

Back in July, the actress took to Instagram to reveal that they were officially at the packing stage.

Taking to her Stories, she told her followers at the time: "I have so much packing to do, we move house soon and I've packed quite a lot in lockdown; ornaments and stuff and pictures and things."

Explaining how lockdown and COVID had complicated their move, she added: "But furniture wise, I think it's going to have to be a removal company. Every time we have moved, we've always used family cars, we've all got together: my sister, my brother-in-law, my mum. We all put our seats down in the car and do it ourselves, and it has been stressful but fun. But I do think it's going to have to be a removal company because obviously I can't have all of my family around to help."