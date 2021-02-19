Carol Vorderman reveals never-before-seen home feature - and it's so unexpected

Carol Vorderman has been staying at her home in Bristol since the pandemic began, and while she has unveiled several areas inside on social media, a new post showed a piece of artwork that fans have never seen.

The clip came as Carol returned from a long walk and said: "I am shattered again."

She went on to share how far she had managed to go: "Good though huh? 12 miles, boom!"

SEE: Carol Vorderman's home looks like a royal palace - see inside

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman reveals bold dining room feature

Countdown star Carol was seen sitting at a wooden dining table, and the artwork in question was mounted upon the wall behind her. It is a blue landscape image featuring a cow within a red chandelier light.

This marks the first time that Carol has revealed what appears to be a dining space in the house, but she often films from her kitchen, where there is also an island with stools for dining.

MORE: Carol opens up about third wedding

RELATED: Carol Vorderman's living room is surprisingly cosy

Carol Vorderman's kitchen

Back in June, she appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss the Pride of Britain Awards, and showed that the space is designed with white wooden cupboards and walls, and the island has a matching white worktop. It also has LED underlighting, and silver fittings including taps and lampshades hanging above lend a touch of glamour.

Carol Vorderman has a range oven

Another appearance on the show gave a better look at her oven – a black range style fitted within an alcove. There is also a full-length mirror which Carol has positioned against a wall on the opposite side.

Carol once lived in Clapton-in-Gordano in North Somerset, before she moved to Bristol with her children. She also has a second home in Pembrokeshire, Wales, but seems to have been at the former since the first lockdown period in 2020.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.