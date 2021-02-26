Ruth Langsford shows off enormous garden as she poses in leopard print The TV star took to Instagram

Ruth Langsford gave her Instagram followers a twirl on Friday when she shared a clip of herself modelling one of her new animal print pieces for QVC, and in the background of the This Morning star's post, the enormous garden that she shares with husband Eamonn Holmes was on full display.

Ruth could be seen with a big grin on her face as she posed for the camera wearing a chic pair of oversized sunglasses, and behind her, blue skies, a perfectly trimmed lawn and plenty of lush green plants were visible.

The famous TV pair regularly give fans an insight into their home life with Instagram photos taken inside the beautiful Surrey mansion they share with their teenage son Jack – who is currently away at university.

It's no wonder they can't resist sharing snaps – the stylish residence includes six bedrooms, two living rooms and even a special Manchester United-themed man cave for Eamonn that he has filled with memorabilia from the football club, not to mention their stunning outdoor space.

As for Ruth's stylish new QVC collection, on Monday, she revealed that she had added a gorgeous new shirt dress to the range, as well as her new animal print tops – as modelled by the fashionista herself on Friday.

The star has previously talked to HELLO! about why the fashion range means so much to her, and how important her customers are.

"Women of a certain age start saying that they feel invisible, and that no one is really doing things for us. I think they feel that you're investing in them and that you're thinking about them," she said.

