Ruth Langsford breaks tradition with home transformation

Ruth Langsford took to Instagram to reveal that, along with her husband Eamonn Holmes, the couple do their own thing when it comes to keeping the Christmas tree and decorations up. Tradition dictates that it is best to keep them up until the 12th night on 4 January, but it was on 30 December that Ruth filmed a clip of herself in the process of taking the tree down.

"Bye bye tree… See you next year," she wrote.

Ruth stores her decorations in ironing bags

The footage showed that she had removed all of the baubles and tree hangings and placed them in storage in two large ironing bags which she had positioned on her sofa. All that was left on the tree at the time of filming were string lights.

Similarly, as opposed to waiting until 1 December, Ruth and Eamonn first installed their three Christmas trees in the final week of November. She shared a clip of one and told her followers, "Tree's up! One of three actually! Spent all day yesterday doing them and added the finishing touches today… Feeling in the Christmas mood now!" She opted for a red and gold theme, with baubles hanging from the branches, along with pine cones and holly berries.

On the other hand, the Queen keeps her trees and decorations up at Sandringham House until 6 February. She is believed to do so to mark the anniversary of her father's death King George VI, who passed away on the same day of 1952 at the property.

The home is where the monarch usually stays from the start of the festive period until the anniversary before returning to Buckingham Palace, but this year has marked a first in which she and the Duke of Edinburgh spent Christmas at Windsor Castle due to the coronavirus pandemic. It's unknown whether they will return to Sandringham House to honour the day in 2021.

