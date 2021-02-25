Ruth Langsford looks incredible as she twirls in skinny jeans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford has been rocking her famous skinny jeans again, and she looks amazing!

The star took to Instagram to share a twirling video in the fitted denim on Thursday, telling fans exciting news about her QVC collection.

"I'm spinning around... because my Cotton Twill Jacket is back in stock! We've been waiting for Sunset Red & White for AGES and they're here at last! Clink link in my bio to shop @qvcuk," she captioned her smiling clip.

WATCH: Ruth twirls in ultra-flattering skinny jeans

Fans were quick to react to her latest look, with one writing: "You're nailing this modelling stuff!!" and another adding: "Love the jeans, they fit so nicely." A further follower commented: "Looking lovely... which jeans do you wear Ruth??"

It's thought that Ruth wears the popular denim selection from her QVC collection, too, which features a number of styles and silhouettes.

Ruth Langsford New Fit Straight Leg Jeans, £49.92, QVC

We reckon her favourites are the 'New fit straight' styles, in the light indigo shade which is perfect for sunnier days ahead. They cost £49.92 and are currently available to shop in all sizes.

It's been all go for Ruth and her clothing collection, which she loves to share with her fans. On Monday, she revealed that she had launched a gorgeous new shirt dress to the range, as well as some new animal print tops - and last week, she sparked a sellout with her new jewellery range for the shopping channel.

She recently launched jewellery to the collection

The star has previously talked to HELLO! about why the fashion range means so much to her, and how important her customers are.

"Women of a certain age start saying that they feel invisible, and that no one is really doing things for us. I think they feel that you're investing in them and that you're thinking about them," she said.

Ruth is super passionate about her fashion line

She then sweetly added: "I didn't ever think of myself as any kind of fashionista or designer. I just liked clothes. I liked fashion to my own level. And so when my agent said that QVC would like to talk to me about possibly doing a clothing range with them, I was like 'wow!'. I practically ran to that meeting. I was so excited."

