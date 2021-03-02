Stacey Dooley showcases her beautiful dining room at home with Kevin Clifton The former Strictly champion moved into her new house over the summer

Stacey Dooley has been proudly showing off her new home on Instagram after moving in last summer, and the latest room she has unveiled is her dining room.

Like many of us, the former Strictly Come Dancing champion has also been using the dining table as a spot to work from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, and it looks like the perfect spot to do so.

The 33-year-old has a long dark wooden dining table with black metal legs, which she has lined with a bench on one side and two black stools on the other, all of which have black fluffy throws over the top.

Just like in other areas of her home, Stacey has styled her dining table with a vase of fresh flowers at either end, while a large plant sits to one side. Meanwhile, at the other end of the table, a black-framed floor-length mirror rests against one wall.

"The pic of the new mirror that no one asked for," Stacey captioned her photo, referencing the newest addition to her dining room décor.

Stacey's dining table is positioned in front of a set of double doors that lead out to her garden, and she previously showed that they had been kept open while she worked in the warm weather, writing on Instagram: "I love working from home. My beautiful space, I feel so so lucky."

Stacey Dooley showcased her beautiful dining room, where she has also been working from home

The TV personality revealed in August that she had bought her very first home, and shared her excitement that she not only has a garden, but also her own front door, after spending years living in flats and apartments.

While Stacey is planning on carrying out extensive renovation work at her new home, what she has revealed so far already looks stunning, with high ceilings, period features and fireplaces in almost every room.

