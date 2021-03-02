We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward have revealed several areas of their home at Bagshot Park in Surrey since the pandemic began, including a grand reception room designed with intricately-carved wooden walls.

The Countess of Wessex first appeared from the space back in June 2020, but a new video featuring the Earl has revealed Moroccan-inspired décor that was previously concealed.

SEE: Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex's sprawling home is like a castle - see inside

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Edward films from inside stunning home with Sophie Wessex

To the left of the Prince, two orange velvet cushions are seen, matching orange and gold baroque-print Venetian window blinds.

MORE: 12 royal living rooms that have to be seen to be believed

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex's grandest reception room

The rich textures make for a beautiful contrast to the wooden walls, while the carvings reflect the striking architecture found in Morocco.

READ: Sophie Wessex reveals grandest room inside home with Prince Edward

Inspired? Amazon is currently offering this pack of two orange velvet cushion covers for just £8.99, reduced from £10.99.

Cushion covers, £8.99,

Prince Edward made the appearance as he thanked key workers of North Yorkshire for their efforts during the COVID-19 crisis. The clip was shared on the official Royal Family Twitter account with the caption: "The Earl thanked community leaders in North Yorkshire: Drs Amanda Vipond and Kim Chandler, Mountain Rescue Leader Mike Gallagher, Chief Constable Richard Lewis, The Very Reverend John Dobson, @Welcome2Yorks' James Mason, @Northyorkscc's Richard Flinton."

Prince Edward and Sophie have called Bagshot Park their home for over 20 years, after moving in shortly after their royal wedding in 1999. They now share the mansion house with their two children, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn.

It is believed to boast a whopping 120 rooms, after it was demolished and rebuilt in 1879.

As for outdoor space, the Grade-II listed building is set within 51 acres of land, and it is also located just 11 miles away from Windsor, where the Queen has stayed since the pandemic, and where the family have plenty more space to enjoy once coronavirus guidelines permit them to visit.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.