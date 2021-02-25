Inside Kimberley Walsh's unbelievable new pink and gold bathroom We have bathroom envy!

Kimberley Walsh has shown off the results of her latest home renovation - a glamourous, contemporary bathroom complete with chic gold accessories!

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, the Girls Aloud star - who is pregnant with her third child - shared a series of pictures showing off a large freestanding bathtub, a bespoke sink unit and a mounted shower.

MORE: 11 of the best bathroom makeovers on Instagram

Loading the player...

WATCH: 10 of the Most Stunning Celebrity Bathrooms

"So my bathroom is finally finished... we started it in November," she told her followers. "It turns out renovating in the middle of a pandemic can be tricky. I don't usually post house stuff on here but the nesting has really kicked in and it's pretty much all I'm doing these days!

MORE: Kimberley Walsh shares video of her fairytale garden

SEE: Kimberley Walsh treats son Bobby to show-stopping birthday cake

"I do love a bit of painting though it's very therapeutic and has been good for my head. It may have taken longer than I anticipated but it was worth the wait. This is where I will be until baby number three arrives!"

The standalone bath looks perfect under the archway

With fresh white painted walls and geometric tiles, the stylish Parker Howley & Co sink features a blush pink cupboard and a contrasting white basin as well as delicate brass-coloured fixtures.

REVEALED: 7 of the best IKEA furniture hacks on Instagram

Kimberley's standalone bath is strategically placed in a striking archway that boasts pretty Lily Pad tiles from Ca' Pietra, while the shower unit is clad with rose-tinted tiles in a herringbone pattern, gold fixtures and frames - the bathroom certainly boasts the most incredible combination!

The pink and gold colours are a winning combination

Fans and celebrity friends alike were quick to post comments, with Charley Webb writing: "Ohhhh, I love." Kate Thornton remarked: "Stunning." Rochelle Humes added a string of heart-eyes emojis.

The 39-year-old lives with her husband, Justin Scott, and their two boys, Bobby and Cole. The pair celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in January, with Kimberley writing on Instagram at the time: "Happy Anniversary to my bestie.

The stylish tiles are a great addition to the bathroom

"Married 5 years together 18, two beautiful boys I could have only dreamed of and another little baba on the way... today will involve lots of reminiscing and dreaming of my ten-year anniversary when we can do it all again."

Kimberley and Justin tied the knot on 30 January 2016, after 13 years of dating. The couple chose to share their wedding day exclusively with HELLO!, with Kimberley saying: "It's a day we will cherish the rest of our lives."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.