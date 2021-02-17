Kourtney Kardashian's famous family react to her new relationship with Travis Barker Rumours about the couple dating have been floating around for months

After weeks of speculation, Kourtney Kardashian has finally confirmed her relationship with Blink 182 singer Travis Barker.

The couple first stoked speculation that they were an item in late January after they both posted pictures from Kris Jenner's Palm Springs pool.

Then on Valentine's Day, they both shared a bunch of cryptic clues, including a poem from Kourtney which read: "Roses are red / Violets are blue / Garlic bread / Blink 182."

The couple finally went Instagram official on Wednesday after Kourtney posted a picture of their hands locked together.

Travis shared Kourtney's announcement on his Instagram Stories and commented with a black heart emoji underneath the post.

And as news of their new relationship spread, Kourtney's family all reacted in the same way, with Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian all liking the post.

The couple are now an official item

And it wasn't just the Kardashian's and the Jenner's who reacted warmly to the news, as Kourtney's post has already racked up over two million likes.

Kourtney's family have liked her annoucement on Instagram

TikTok star Addison Rae simply wrote: "THIS" while the official Poosh account, which is Kourtney's new brand, shared a selection of heart emojis and commented: "We're feeling this," ending the post with a winking face emoji. Stylist Dani Michelle added: "When it fits."

Fans also went wild for the couple, dubbing them "Kravis" with one writing: "The amount of 'here for this' I am," attaching a fire emoji to their comment, while another fan said: "Ok, heart exploding."

One fan even looked far into the couple's future, enthusing: "Please get married and have a goth wedding."

