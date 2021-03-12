Kate Hudson's private sauna at her $5.5million home has us green with envy Kate lives with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and her three children

Kate Hudson took to Instagram Stories to show off her latest gruelling exercise session at her lavish LA home, and she also revealed that her favourite post-workout activity is to relax in her own private sauna!

Her loyal followers were well aware that her grand house includes a vast gym space, as she is often pictured and filmed working out there in her Fablectics gear. But what they may not have known, until now, is that it also has its own sauna room. With its stunning outdoor pool and hot tub too, this residence has all of the features of a luxury spa.

The actress took a photograph of a large wooden bucket and ladle in the sink, and then she entered her steamy hot room and shared a video of her inside. She then asked fans: "Who loves to sweat as much as I do?" and her Instagram poll revealed 60% of her followers also like to get hot, hot, hot.

The star is always using her home gym

Kate's amazing home is, in fact, the home she grew up in. The mum-of-three bought it from her own mother Goldie Hawn and her partner Kurt Russell in 2005 for $5.5million, before going on to purchase the building next door in 2011 and combining the two to make an even bigger estate in the Pacific Palisades, LA.

The actress' house as a vintage style

It has a total of seven bedrooms, while the guest house has an additional five bedrooms. As for décor, Kate has clearly taken inspiration from her mother Goldie, with retro furnishings and vintage furniture – a style that's very much also present Goldie's incredible mansion.

The family enjoyed the Golden Globes together

Her beautiful lounge was showcased during the Golden Globes, showing off Kate's unique couch choice which features a peacock-adorned fabric in a pale teal shade.

The actress lives with her partner Danny, their daughter Rani Rose, and Kate's two sons Ryder and Bingham, both from previous relationships.

