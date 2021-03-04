Kate Hudson has the most magical feature inside her edgy LA home The star revealed an unexpected detail

Kate Hudson isn’t afraid to put her playful stamp on her impressive LA home - and with three children living under her roof, that’s a good thing.

The Music star gave fans a little look at life behind the closed doors of her beautiful abode on Wednesday and in the process showcased one huge detail that was impossible to miss.

In the video posted on her Instagram Stories, Kate was playing an early morning game of Backgammon with her youngest child, Rani, who was making up her own rules - and who can blame her since she is only two!

WATCH: Kate Hudson plays with daughter Rani - and shows off a giant ball pit in her home

While the complexities of the board game were too much for the little girl, it appeared she had something much more suitable to play with behind her.

Smack bang in the middle of the room was an oversized ball bit, overflowing with plastic, pastel coloured balls.

Despite the size of the room, it was almost taken up with the magical toy which hopefully occupies plenty of Rani’s time.

Kate's house is well-equipped for her youngest child

Of course, Kate has an expansive amount of room outside to put the toy, with a vast garden and shade from the Californian sun too.

The actress lives in the gorgeous home with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, their daughter and Kate’s two sons, Ryder, 17, and Bingham nine, from her previous relationships.

The luxury pad - which has a retro feel inside - has plenty of sentimental value for Kate too as it was the home she grew up in with mum Goldie Hawn and her partner Kurt Russell.

Kate moved into her childhood home!

Goldie and Kurt bought the plush Pacific Palisades house in the 1970s but sold it just over a decade later. They now have another beautiful home nearby.

Kate bought it back in 2005 and then also purchased the home next door in 2011, to make an enormous, luxury estate.

Kate shares her home with her gorgeous family

Her parents live just down the road from her too.

"She’s down the street," she told People magazine. "We’re literally neighbours. Not to mention I want to buy the property next door to them, which is another thing I need to discuss with my therapist."

