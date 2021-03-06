Kate Hudson gives lyrca-clad tour of her incredible home - and wow! Her selfies were show-stopping in more ways than one

Kate Hudson gave a tour of her home on Friday dressed in a series of figure-hugging workout outfits - and we're not sure what was more impressive, her figure or her decor.

The actress, 41, showed off a series of looks from her Fabletics clothing line and in the process gave and a sneak peek inside her $5.5million LA home.

Kate kicked off her post with an all-white outfit complete with cropped top and leggings as she posed in her kitchen. The light and airy space was perfectly complemented by her wardrobe choice.

WATCH: Kate Hudson supported by her whole family at the virtual Golden Globes

Kate's cooking space behind her belonged in a show house and boasted a huge island and ceiling to floor cabinets with family photos also neatly placed on the shelves.

Sunshine flooded through the windows and the wooden floors completed her design aesthetic.

Kate wowed in white in her kitchen

Next up, Kate wore a black and vest and mint-colored leggings for a selfie inside her impressive home-gym.

The star loves to work up a sweat and she has the perfect space to do it.

Her gym and her outfit were impressive

Kate stood in front of a pilates reformer machine and treadmill - and her much-loved trampoline could be seen in the corner.

The mum-of-three also donned an olive green workout ensemble which displayed her toned abs and showed off another view of her exercise space.

Kate spends a lot of time in her gym

Kate guided fans back into her home to give them a glimpse at her vintage decor too.

Wearing a tiny vest and sweatpants, Kate allowed her followers to weigh in on the flowery wallpaper and Persian rug, which appeared to grace her bedroom.

Kate has a quirky and vintage design aesthetic

And to finish off her guided tour, Kate returned to the gym! Another piece of exercise equipment was spotted in the background and came in the form of a Peloton bike.

Kate shares her home with her boyfriend and her three children

Kate asked her fans to comment on the look they liked best and was inundated with an array of different responses but they all agreed she looked amazing!

The star's home is just down the road from her mum, Goldie Hawn, and it used to be her childhood home!

