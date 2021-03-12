Holly Willoughby's son Chester has the most magical bedroom

Holly Willoughby has offered up glimpses into her wonderful £3million family home online, but the bedrooms of her three children - Harry, Belle and Chester, are lesser seen spaces. However, the Dancing on Ice presenter has given fans a look inside her son Chester's bedroom – and it is just as incredible as we would have imagined!

This Morning star Holly shared a photo from the room at bedtime, while she was snuggled up with Chester. The Instagram post was in honour of Children's Mental Health Week, as they read a book in bed together. Behind them, a huge grey bunny rabbit teddy is seen, and Chester has plenty more where that came from.

In an older image, Holly showed off Chester's entire collection which she called his "nearest and dearest". There was a total of 11 stuffed toys lined up in a row, including grey, white, cream, blue and brown ones. The photo also showed that the bedroom is painted green.

Holly Willoughby's son's stuffed toy collection

As well as Chester's teddies, the book that Holly held in her more recent post is of equal importance, as it was written by a close friend of hers.

"Today is a very important day for one of my oldest friends @h.j.peckham," she captioned the image. "We met on our first day of school and eventually moved into our first flat in London together, we've been through a lot! Probably something that bonded us hugely was the fact that we are both dyslexic.

Holly Willoughby's son's bedroom

"That's why this post is even more special and actually writing this, I feel very emotional. If I could go back and tell my school friend that on the 2nd of February 2021, to mark the beginning of #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek, she would publish her 1st book, I'm not sure she would believe it possible. You did it Hannah… So proud of you. It's a beautiful and important book. One that helps open the conversation with your little ones about how to talk about their emotions, we all need that right?"

