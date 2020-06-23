Eamonn Holmes unveils unseen feature inside enormous garden with Ruth Langsford The This Morning hosts have an ideal space for the heatwave

This Morning hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford live in a stunning family home in Surrey, and while the couple often shares glimpses inside the property, Eamonn has unveiled an (as yet) unseen feature inside their garden: a pergola. The structure is visible in the background of his latest Instagram post, where Eamonn shares what his children did to treat him on Father's Day in a video.

Eamonn and Ruth have a pergola in the garden

He filmed in the family's second living room, which opens out on to the garden via glass patio doors. In front of the pergola, there is also a terraced area where Ruth and Eamonn have positioned two brown rattan sun loungers.

Eamonn previously shared a photo of another area of the garden after mowing the lawn last summer, and it was the sheer size that impressed fans the most. He captioned the photo, "Call me weird if you want, but I'm very proud of my lawn. Loving the stripes." Eamonn's followers were so shocked by the size that some compared it to a football pitch. Another wrote, "That's a rather perfect specimen of a lawn if ever I did see one," and one added, "Okay now that's impressive."

More recently, both Eamonn and Ruth also revealed their luxury garden furniture as they enjoyed the warm weather during the coronavirus pandemic. Ruth posed for Eamonn's photo on a grey chesterfield sofa furnished with lime green cushions in front of a grey coffee table.

Ruth's post, meanwhile, showed Eamonn asleep on another of the same sofas, which is positioned directly opposite the other, behind the coffee table which sits on top of a blue and white patterned rug. The couple have a matching foot stool which they keep at the side, and judging by the shadows of each photo and the metal rods seen behind both Ruth and Eamonn, it seems that the furniture sits underneath a large umbrella.

