Presenter Carol Vorderman lives in a sought-after area of Bristol, and the star enjoys giving glimpses of her home life on social media. She took to Instagram Stories on Thursday to show off her brand-new trainers and inadvertently revealed a very unique, mannequin-like sculpture in her house.

As she snapped a mirror selfie, behind her fans could see a life-sized statue of a pair of legs with hands holding up an ornate mirror. This interesting piece is a nod to Carol's eccentric tastes, and through the mirror we can admire her grand living space adorned with decadent chandeliers.

In the picture, there is also a plush velour chair which has been dressed with a single cushion. The walls are painted in a muted shade and the rest of the room is kept simple with wooden flooring.

Carol has a rather ominous statue at her home

Her luxury abode has been turned upside-down recently, with her lounge being transformed into a makeshift gym. Carol has stepped up her workout routine this year, hiring a PT, and has used this area to lift weights and get fit with her virtual sessions.

Carol is partial to luxury furnishings

During the pandemic, the Countdown presenter hosted TV interviews from her home, and we have been able to see her immaculate kitchen. The pristine cooking area is worlds away from the chaos of the spare room, with a polished marble island and luxurious light fittings.

The star has an immaculate kitchen as well

While showing off what she was having for dinner one day, her followers caught a glimpse of her very cosy living room set-up. The maths whizz has a traditional brick fireplace and a flatscreen TV mounted on the wall – the perfect place to be locked down if you ask us!

Carol used to live in Clapton-in-Gordano in North Somerset, before moving to Bristol and she also has a lovely second home in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

