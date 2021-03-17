Carol Vorderman shows off biceps in figure-hugging outfit The former Countdown star's workout routine is working!

Carol Vorderman shared one of the impressive results of her fitness regime with fans on Wednesday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the presenter posted a selfie which showed her dressed in a black skintight top with her long hair styled in loose waves.

The maths genius flexed her arm and her muscles could clearly be seen through her body-con clothing.

"News just in I've found a bicep," Carol captioned the picture.

The 60-year-old has been keeping up her exercise routine during lockdown, following advice from her personal trainers.

She has shared many photos from her long walks to social media as well as documenting her living room makeover, which saw her set up a gym in her stunning Bristol home.

The former Countdown star's cardio and weightlifting sessions have clearly left her feeling body confident as a few days ago, she wore one of her most daring looks to date.

Carol donned a figure-hugging leather catsuit for her appearance on the Six Nations Sin Bin on BBC One on Friday, and her Instagram followers couldn't believe their eyes.

Carol revealed the results of her workout regime

The Welsh beauty ensured all eyes were on her in the skintight catsuit, worn tightly belted at the waist to enhance her hourglass curves.

She paired her zip-up one-piece with a white shirt featuring a cute bow detail at the neck and set off the look with a pair of heeled ankle boots.

Carol revealed she had undergone a mini hair makeover, home dying her locks a darker, richer shade of brown.

The star recently showed off her curves in a stunning catsuit

She completed her look with dark, smoky eyeshadow and swept bronzer over her cheekbones.

Sharing a series of photos from the set, she wrote: "Been doing a few VERY IMPORTANT sums on SIN BIN with @GabbyLogan @gareththomas14 and @GreggAWallaceWatch tomorrow ok @BBCOne Wales or @BBCiPlayer... Yessssssssss it's a good rugby laugh."

