Carol Vorderman shared a rare throwback photo with her social media followers on Wednesday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the TV presenter posted an image which showed her when she was younger, with her long brown curly hair flowing over her shoulders.

The smiling snap appeared to have been taken at her university graduation, as Carol wore a graduation gown and held a white piece of paper.

The 60-year-old posted the photo in response to a meme she had shared earlier, which showed a variety of women with voluminous curly hair and read: "If your hairstyle was worn like this, you're next on the vaccine schedule."

Carol captioned her throwback: "I've just booked mine," adding three laughing emojis.

The star, who shot to fame as Countdown's maths whiz between 1982 and 2008, is now known for her long sleek locks.

Carol shared the rare photo on Instagram

The mum-of-two has also been on a mission to get fit during lockdown – with some seriously impressive results!

Carol posted a side-on snapshot from the kitchen at her home in Bristol, with her grey T-shirt pulled up to reveal her tummy.

She wrote: "I've found an 'ab'! Actually getting stronger and weights at my age helps everything inside… and I LOVE IT."

The mum-of-two was quickly applauded by her followers, who begged the star to share her workout regime.

The star recently showed off her toned stomach on social media

In response to one fan, Carol revealed: "It's a programme which my trainers (they live together) Gus and Geeta have put together to get me through lockdown and back into the gym with them once lockdown is over.

"I'll ask them if I can tweet it once I've finished the first stage? Xxxx."

Carol also offered advice to one follower, who commented: "Wow! That’s amazing! I'm 60 myself and trying to get back into shape, and going on lots of walks but need to start working out again as well."

In response, the TV star wrote: "I think the walking is excellent and key but the weights make all the difference to strength so you can even walk better and more smoothly x."

