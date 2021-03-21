Kim Kardashian’s children have impressive beauty room inside Hidden Hills mansion Everyone is talking about Chicago West's adorable glam session in it.

Khloe Kardashian made fans swoon when she shared an adorable video of Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago West doing her daughter True Thompson’s makeup.

But it wasn’t just the precious 3-year-old’s makeover skills that got everyone talking. It was also the massive beauty room that the tots were playing in.

Chicago West loves playing with makeup just like her sister North West

In the videos the Good American mogul shared on her Instagram Story Saturday, little Chicago could be seen dressed up in the cutest pink tulle dress putting lipstick on True, 2, who stands at her side in a Princess Jasmine-esque blue crop top and matching sequin skirt and pants combo lined with gold sequins.

“Please put it on me,” True says, before turning back to a huge pink vanity mirror lined with light bulbs to see the results. As she giggles in delight, Chicago sits in a wide leather chair and puts lipstick on herself.

Khloe then quickly pans around the room, which shows rows of pink shelves lined with Kim’s KKW Beauty products.

Kim revealed recently that Chicago has a thing for princess dresses. In a photo she shared on Instagram, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star could be seen snuggling with her little one, who was dressed in a Princess Elsa gown from the Disney movie, Frozen.

Chicago and True played in a stunning beauty room

"My baby Chi Chi likes to dress up like A [sic] princess every day,” she captioned the photo.

It should also be no surprise that impressive makeup skills are kind of a family thing. Aside from Kim’s successful KKW Beauty empire and Chicago’s lipstick applying skills, Kim’s oldest daughter, North West, 7, also knows how to nail a glam session.

The tiny fashionista recently did Kim's BFF's La La Anthony’s makeup. The Power star shared videos of North’s skills in her Instagram Story, which showed North applying blush on La La’s cheeks and then lipstick.

Little Chicago loves princess dresses!

“Cheese!,” North says as she flashes a smile while splashing on the beauty products.

“My new makeup artist, North West, the great,” LaLa says. She goes on to ask North “[Do you think] the eyes are a little too heavy?” The budding beauty guru replied, “no” before moving on to Lala’s lipstick.

We wouldn’t be surprised if North and Chicago launched a beauty company of their own someday.

