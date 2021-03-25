Top 10 trending plants for spring 2021 to brighten up your home

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

With the warmer months approaching and lockdown restrictions slowly easing, searches for plants and flowers have skyrocketed as plant-lovers and green thumbs alike have started to seek out the best trending plants for spring 2021.

WATCH: Spring gardening tips to try this weekend

What plants are good for spring?

Whether you're looking for the ultimate houseplants to up your #urbanjungle Instagram game, or you're seeking the best plants and flowers to give your garden a spring refresh, Blooming Artificial has revealed the top 10 trending plants so you don't have to wonder what's in and what's out.

It will come at no surprise to houseplant lovers that the aesthetic cheese plant takes the top spot, with Google searches for Monsteras increasing by 422% in the past two years, and 117% in the last month.

Not sure where to get your hands on this stunning statement plant? John Lewis sells a variety of beginner-friendly houseplants, including the highly sought after Monstera Deliciosa – we can vouch those large split green leaves are perfect to add colour to any indoor space.

The Little Botanical Monstera Ceramic, £30, John Lewis

In close second, the Begonia Macaluta (otherwise known as the Polkadot Plant) is all the rage at the moment. The quirky plant features deep green spotted leaves that have coined it a favourite amongst plant lovers - with searches revealing over 1 million posts on Instagram.

Other houseplant must-haves ranking high in the searches this spring include the Fiddle-leaf fig and the ever-popular Chinese money plant.

The fiddle-leaf fig can grow up to 6ft tall - the perfect statement houseplant

Plants and flowers are the easiest way to brighten up your working area, especially if you're short on space or don't want to splash out on new furniture. Many houseplants also have air-purifying qualities, turning your space into an oasis of calm.

With the rule of six outdoors making a return this month, it's never been more important to give your green spaces a revamp. Alick Burnett, Business Development Manager at Blooming Artificial, said: “Filling our homes and gardens with lively greenery is the best way to keep things looking on-trend while also helping to boost our mood and productivity.

"Expect to see a continued interest in exotic plants and living walls throughout 2021 as we look to bring vibrant colour into our homes and gardens amid the easing of lockdown restrictions in time for summer."

If you want to really up your garden aesthetic game, Sales of Blooming Artificials' English Garden Living Wall have shot up 286% this year compared to the first few months of 2020 as the trend looks set to grow throughout the spring and summer months.

The top 10 trending plants for spring 2021 are:

Monstera Begonia Maculata Alocasia ZZ plant Chinese money plant Creeping fig Hydrangeas Fiddle-leaf fig Meadow flowers Living walls

Houseplant Mix, £24.99, Amazon

We love this bargain package of six houseplants for under £25. These easy-to-grow, low maintenance plants will transform any living space into a greener and more relaxing place in an instant.

