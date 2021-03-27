Lidl's chic wooden garden accessories are a Spring must-have – just ask shoppers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Spring is the perfect time of the year to start sprucing up your garden ready for the warmer summer months. But who knew that garden accessories can be very expensive?

Lidl is offering shoppers some bargain options to make their garden look as good as new, whether they live in a high-rise building with a small balcony, a home with a large green garden or have no outside space at all. So we're not surprised they're quickly selling out!

Over the next few months, the supermarket is hosting a Garden Event that includes everything from handy tools to decorations.

Recently, Lidl has launched some chic planters made from solid wood that cost just £35. The first is a simple rectangular design suitable for all gardens and patios, while the second is a three-level raised planter which is a great space-saving option.

Three-level planter, £34.99, Lidl

No outdoor space? No problem. Lidl's plant stand can be used both indoors and outdoors and comes with a handy chalkboard to leave yourself notes.

The mint green wooden design folds out to create several small shelves to hold your favourite flowers – and it's definitely Instagram-worthy. Plus, did we mention it's just £18?

Green plant stand, £17.99, Lidl

Meanwhile, those who prefer a more industrial home aesthetic to a rustic wooden one can choose the metal raised planter. It not only looks polished, but it is made of steel which helps reduce the likelihood of ground-based pests ruining your shrubs.

Shoppers have already sung their praises for Lidl's planters after the supermarket promoted them on Instagram.

Metal planter, £29.99, Lidl

Eager to get their hands on the garden bargains, several inquired about sold-out items, with one writing: "Hi, will you be restocking the tall planters?" A second added: "@lidlgb when are your veg plants in store?"

A third returning customer penned: "Happy to get my planters to match from last year at my local store."

Now all that's left to do is buy some colourful plants to display!

