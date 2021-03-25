Strictly's Dianne Buswell's new garden accessory is identical to Stacey Solomon's

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Strictly Come Dancing's Dianne Buswell recently bought her first home with boyfriend Joe Sugg and the couple have slowly been decorating it in the past few months.

On Wednesday, the pro dancer shared several videos taken outside in her garden and we couldn't help but noticed her gorgeous egg chair – which is identical to Stacey Solomon's.

"Now just sitting listening to those birds," Dianne told her 800,000 Instagram followers, as she sat on her rattan garden sofa.

WATCH: Dianne shows off her gorgeous outdoor swing chair

In the next clip, the 31-year-old showed off her stylish chair, situated on her garden deck, as a cute bunny hopped around her large outdoor space.

The swing seat is identical to the one Stacey Solomon owns, featuring a cushioned seating and made out of wicker.

Dianne and Joe's outdoor chair isn't their only new accessory; this week the pair finally received their dining table, which they both proudly showed off on social media.

Gaspard Dining Table, £389.99, Wayfair.co.uk

"Lunch with a view! We finally have a dining table!" wrote Joe, whilst adding a raising hands emoji, meaning he was celebrating a joyous event.

Dianne also shared her own snap, showing her new dining set in all its glory. "We're so happy with our new table," she captioned it.

The dining set in question seems to be available at Wayfair for £389.99. According to their website, the Gaspard Dining Table is made of Canadian kiln-dried timber and then coated in hard wax oil coating "to colour and enhance the woods natural colour". The legs of both the table and bench are made of raw steel to give the unit an industrial finish.

